The Pizza Grille

The Pizza Grille offers award-winning gourmet pizzas, hand-chopped salads, fresh seafood, specialty sandwiches, pasta, homemade soups & more.

901 State Street

Popular Items

Caesar Salad
Chopped romaine, diced tomatoes, shredded parmesan cheese & Caesar dressing
#2 Pepperoni
Old Italian Neighborhood style pepperoni, tomato sauce & traditional mozzarella
#1 Traditional
Tomato sauce & traditional mozzarella | Add any toppings for an additional charge
Fruit & Nut Salad
Chopped mixed greens, goat cheese, dried cherries, candied walnuts & balsamic vinaigrette
Chopped Chicken Salad
Chopped mixed greens, grilled chicken, garbanzo beans, diced tomatoes & dijon vinaigrette
Cobb Salad$15.50
Chopped romaine, grilled chicken, bacon, hard-boiled egg, diced tomatoes, avocado, bleu cheese crumbles & balsamic vinaigrette
#8 Margherita
Fresh & traditional mozzarella, chopped basil, sliced tomatoes & garlic olive oil
Sicilian Salad
Chopped mixed greens, salami, provolone cheese, diced tomatoes, garbanzo beans & red wine vinaigrette
#3 Hawaiian BBQ Chicken
Honey bourbon BBQ sauce, grilled chicken, caramelized onions, pineapple, bacon & traditional mozzarella
Build Your Own Burger$11.00
Served on brioche roll
Location

901 State Street

Lemoyne PA

SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 8:59 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:59 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:59 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:59 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:59 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:59 pm
