The Pizza Grille 2

The Pizza Grille offers award-winning gourmet pizzas, hand-chopped salads, fresh seafood, specialty sandwiches, pasta, homemade soups & more.

3817 Gettysburg Rd

Popular Items

Cheeseburger Sliders$8.00
Cobb Salad$15.50
Chopped romaine, grilled chicken, bacon, hard-boiled egg, diced tomatoes, avocado, bleu cheese crumbles & balsamic vinaigrette
Chicken BLT Sliders$8.00
Chicken Caeser Sand$11.00
Cheesesteak Sandwich$10.50
Thin sliced steak, provolone cheese, sautéed onions, mushrooms, & red peppers on a baguette
Flat Iron Steak Salad
Organic mixed greens, grilled flat iron steak, sliced tomatoes, bleu cheese crumbles & balsamic vinaigrette
Turkey Burger Sliders$8.00
Pesto Burger Sliders$8.20
Baked Meatball Sandwich$9.90
Gluten-free meatballs, marinara & provolone on a baguette
Chicken Cheesesteak Sandwich$10.50
Thin sliced chicken steak, provolone cheese, sautéed onions, mushrooms & red peppers on a baguette
Location

3817 Gettysburg Rd

CAMP HILL PA

SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

