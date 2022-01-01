Go
The Pizza Grill 3

The Pizza Grille offers award-winning gourmet pizzas, hand-chopped salads, fresh seafood, specialty sandwiches, pasta, homemade soups & more.

1007 Ritner Hwy

Popular Items

Sicilian Salad
Chopped mixed greens, salami, provolone cheese, diced tomatoes, garbanzo beans & red wine vinaigrette
#3 Hawaiian BBQ Chicken
Honey bourbon BBQ sauce, grilled chicken, caramelized onions, pineapple, bacon & traditional mozzarella
Create Your Own Pasta$11.50
Create your pasta any way you like!
Feta & Sun-Dried Tomato Salad
Chopped mixed greens, feta cheese, sun-dried tomatoes & balsamic vinaigrette
#1 Traditional
Tomato sauce & traditional mozzarella | Add any toppings for an additional charge
Caesar Salad
Chopped romaine, diced tomatoes, shredded parmesan cheese & Caesar dressing
#8 Margherita
Fresh & traditional mozzarella, chopped basil, sliced tomatoes & garlic olive oil
Cobb Salad$15.00
Chopped romaine, grilled chicken, bacon, hard-boiled egg, diced tomatoes, avocado, bleu cheese crumbles & balsamic vinaigrette
Fruit & Nut Salad
Chopped mixed greens, goat cheese, dried cherries, candied walnuts & balsamic vinaigrette
#2 Pepperoni
Old Italian Neighborhood style pepperoni, tomato sauce & traditional mozzarella
Location

1007 Ritner Hwy

Carlisle PA

SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 9:59 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:59 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:59 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:59 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:59 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:59 pm
