The Pizza Grill 3
The Pizza Grille offers award-winning gourmet pizzas, hand-chopped salads, fresh seafood, specialty sandwiches, pasta, homemade soups & more.
1007 Ritner Hwy
Popular Items
Location
1007 Ritner Hwy
Carlisle PA
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:59 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:59 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:59 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:59 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:59 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:59 pm
Nearby restaurants
one13 Social
Welcome to one13 Social!
Fairground Diner
Come in and enjoy!
Dough & Arrows
We have THE BEST Edible Cookie Dough, Penn State Ice Cream, Delicious Cheesecake, Desserts, & More!
Nothing Sweeter Bakery
Have a Sweet Day!