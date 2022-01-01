Pizzaiolo - Oakland

Go
We at Pizzaiolo believe that the simple act of feeding people is at the core of what it is to be human. We focus on the ritual of taking life from the world around us and presenting it to you to sustain your own life.

5008 Telegraph Avenue

Popular Items

Margherita pizza$18.00
New potato + green olive pizza$22.00
with red onions, castelvetrano olives, basil + fontina
Arugula Salad$14.00
Arugula + frisée salad with all the herbs, toasted almonds, aged pecorino + sherry vinaigrette
Broccoli di ciccio$10.00
with lemon, chili + garlic
Winter kale salad$16.00
Cavolo nero with barhi dates, roots + radishes, cauliflower, walnuts, breadcrumbs + riocotta salata
Panna pizza$22.00
with tomato sauce, onions, housemade sausage + hot pepper
Mushroom + gremolata pizza$25.00
with onions, green garlic + fontina
Pepperoni + spicy honey pizza$22.00
with tomato sauce, jalapeño + onions
5008 Telegraph Avenue

Oakland CA

Sunday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
