Pizza Jerk PSU
Connecticut style thin-crust pizza. New Haven is not where pizza was invented, it is where it was perfected.
Oh and we have cast iron pies.
Family friendly dining and great for take home.
1708 SW 6th Ave Suite 120
Portland OR
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:59 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:59 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:59 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:59 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:59 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:59 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:59 pm
