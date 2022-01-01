Go
Toast

Pizza Jerk PSU

Connecticut style thin-crust pizza. New Haven is not where pizza was invented, it is where it was perfected.
Oh and we have cast iron pies.
Family friendly dining and great for take home.

1708 SW 6th Ave Suite 120

No reviews yet

Popular Items

It's always Sunny in Cully$30.00
Pepperoni, pineapple, hot pickled peppers, basil, honey
Greek Salad$6.00
Super Pie$30.00
Fennel Sausage, pepperoni, black olive, bell pepper, mushroom, red onion
Pepperoni Pizza$26.00
You know it
Build Your Own$23.00
cheese, red sauce
Caesar Salad
Margherita Pizza$25.00
Garlic, fresh mozzarella, basil
Ranch$0.50
Veggie Super Pie$28.00
Black olive, bell pepper, muchroom, red onion
Cheese Pizza$23.00
Cheese, red sauce
See full menu

Location

1708 SW 6th Ave Suite 120

Portland OR

Sunday11:00 am - 9:59 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:59 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:59 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:59 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:59 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:59 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:59 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Noodle World Jr.

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Suki's Bar & Grill

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

EVERGREENs

No reviews yet

Fresh. healthy. handcrafted salads.

GARDEN BAR

No reviews yet

Fresh. healthy. handcrafted salads.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston