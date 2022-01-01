Go
PIZZA KAT

Your West Burnside Neighborhood Pizza Joint

2174 W Burnside St

Popular Items

Pizza Gummies$1.00
Cool Herb Sauce (df)$1.00
Marinara Sauce (df)$1.00
Slice of Veggie Luxe$4.00
Slice of Pepperoni$4.00
PIZZA KAT SHIRT! v 1.0$22.00
Dark green and white raglan t-shirt in soft 100% cotton. Single run design. YEAH!!
Lava Sauce$1.00
House Hot Honey$1.00
Slice of White Pie, Asparagus, Goat Cheese$4.00
Hot Salami$4.00
2174 W Burnside St

Portland OR

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
Friday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
