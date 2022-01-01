Go
Toast

PizzaLeah

Pizzaleah is a family friendly pizzeria in Windsor, California. We serve award winning, hand crafted thin crust round pizzas, square pan pies, salads and other delicious bites to be enjoyed at the restaurant or taken to-go.

9240 Old Redwood Hwy suite 116

No reviews yet

Popular Items

16" Old Grey Beard$28.00
16" BYO$20.00
16" Ol Standard$28.00
Extra side of Ranch$0.75
12" Cheese$16.00
Caesar$10.00
12" Old Grey Beard$20.00
16" Cheese$20.00
Garlic Knots$7.00
12" BYO$16.00
See full menu

Location

9240 Old Redwood Hwy suite 116

Windsor CA

Sunday11:30 am - 8:30 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:30 am - 8:30 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 8:30 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 8:30 pm
Friday11:30 am - 8:30 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 8:30 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

West Coast Sourdough

No reviews yet

Freshly baked Sourdough sandwiches, gourmet salads & daily New England Clam Chowder & Tomato Bisque!

Moxies

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Russian River Brewing Company

No reviews yet

Brewpub

Russian River Brewing Company

No reviews yet

Gift Shop

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston