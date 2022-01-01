Taco Jane's

Taco Jane’s is a vibrant, neighborhood restaurant and bar serving hand-crafted cocktails, single estate tequila and organic mezcal. Taco Jane’s is located in the historic downtown area of San Anselmo, California. The cuisine is regional authentic Mexican featuring Cochanita Pobil tacos from the Yucatan, Mole from Oaxaca, Hatch green chile from New Mexico and the best fish tacos from anywhere. They are simply Snapperific.

