Pizzalina

PIZZA

914 Sir Francis Drake • $$

Avg 4.7 (1608 reviews)

Popular Items

Margherita$18.00
tomato sauce, basil, housemade mozzarella, parmesan & extra virgin olive oil
Marg NB$17.00
"NB" No Basil - the perfect "kids pizza"
Salmon$28.00
Pan seared Atlantic salmon with housemade gnocchi, seasonal vegetable, lemon dill butter
Tricolore Salad$13.00
radicchio, endive, arugula, shaved parmesan with lemon vinaigrette
Escalle$22.00
tomato sauce, house mozzarella, house sausage, Ezzo pepperoni & fennel pollen
Caesarlina$14.00
with garlic croutons, lemon-anchovy-egg dressing, parmesan
Yolanda$22.00
tomato, basil, house mozzarella, parmesan, prosciutto & arugula crudo
Meatballs$15.00
pork & ricotta meatballs braised in red wine & tomato, garden pesto
Wood Roasted Brussels Sprouts$11.00
Brussels Spouts roasted in our wood oven with lemon vinaigrette, sea salt & lemon zest
Pepperoni$20.00
Classic margherita with Ezzo pepperoni
Attributes and Amenities

Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Takeout

Location

914 Sir Francis Drake

San Anselmo CA

Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
