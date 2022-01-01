Go
Toast

Pizza on the Stone

All the pies at Pizza on the Stone not only are made on a Vulcanic stone but are served directly on your table literally on a hot stone so that you can experience the last piece still crunchy and hot.
Rodizio is a relay of slices where the waiter brings to your table all sorts of pizzas and other delicious food for a flat fee. It will be an amazing experience.
Dine-in, take out and delivery are available.

PIZZA • HAMBURGERS

140 Brighton Ave • $$

Avg 1 (1 reviews)

Popular Items

16in Tuscany$22.00
Tomato sauce, mozzarella, chicken, bacon, corn, tomato, catupiry (Brazilian ricotta-like creamy cheese), and olives.
Plain pizza$18.00
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Intimate
Casual
Delivery
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

140 Brighton Ave

Long Branch NJ

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Trama's Trattoria

No reviews yet

Chef Trama has a strong following with food and wine aficionados due to his fierce commitment to quality, consistency and attention to detail. Chef Trama uses the highest-quality local, farm to table ingredients according to the seasons when they are at their optimum taste.

656 Ocean / Stingers

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Surf Taco - Long Branch

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Brunch Cafe

No reviews yet

The day starts with Brunch

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston