Pizza on the Stone
All the pies at Pizza on the Stone not only are made on a Vulcanic stone but are served directly on your table literally on a hot stone so that you can experience the last piece still crunchy and hot.
Rodizio is a relay of slices where the waiter brings to your table all sorts of pizzas and other delicious food for a flat fee. It will be an amazing experience.
Dine-in, take out and delivery are available.
PIZZA • HAMBURGERS
140 Brighton Ave • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
140 Brighton Ave
Long Branch NJ
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|Closed
|Friday
|Closed
|Saturday
|Closed
Nearby restaurants
Trama's Trattoria
Chef Trama has a strong following with food and wine aficionados due to his fierce commitment to quality, consistency and attention to detail. Chef Trama uses the highest-quality local, farm to table ingredients according to the seasons when they are at their optimum taste.
656 Ocean / Stingers
Come in and enjoy!
Surf Taco - Long Branch
Come in and enjoy!
Brunch Cafe
The day starts with Brunch