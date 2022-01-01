Pizza Parlor
Home of the Combination Pizza.
Carryout Only
424 C south riverside drive
Location
424 C south riverside drive
Espanola NM
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|Closed
|Friday
|Closed
|Saturday
|Closed
Nearby restaurants
Cottonwood on the Greens
Come in and enjoy!!
El Nido
Best-of-season vegetables, wood-fired meats, and homemade pastas are the basis of our food, and is our reasoned approach to what is succulent and modern.
izanami
izanami is a japanese-inspired izakaya or gastropub. small plates meant for sharing, creatively prepared locally-sourced meat and produce with an emphasis on seasonality, all accompanied by the best selection of japanese sake in the west.
we are open for indoor and patio dining as well as takeout. hours are noon, 12 pm until 9 pm seven days a week.
Tender Fire
Wood-fired sourdough pizza in the high desert... sourced locally, made with love. Homemade everything, including vegan cheese and gluten free dough (coming soon)