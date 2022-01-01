Go
Pizza Policy

Take Out Pizza + Hoagies + Breakfast Burritos and Breakfast Sandwiches

1335 14TH STREET NW

Popular Items

Sea Salted Fresh Boardwalk Fries$4.95
Bacon Breakfast Burrito$6.95
Flour tortilla layered with farm fresh eggs, crispy hash browns, cheese, peppers, onion & green-chili hatch sauce and apple wood bacon (no substitutions or removals)
Sausage Breakfast Burrito$6.95
Flour tortilla layered with farm fresh eggs, crispy hash browns, cheese, peppers, onion & green-chili hatch sauce and sausage patty from Iowa, browned. (no substitutions or removals)
Veggie Breakfast Burrito$6.95
Flour tortilla layered with farm fresh eggs, crispy hash browns, cheese, green-chili hatch sauce and peppers and onions. (no substitutions or removals)
Bagel Egg Sandwich$7.25
Plain or Everything Bagel with scrambled egg and choice of breakfast meat + cheese
Bacon Avo-Egg Sammie$7.95
White toast with scrambled egg, cheddar, bacon, tomato + herbed mayo
Hashbrowns (2)$2.75
English Muffin Egg Sandwich$5.95
English muffin and scrambled egg with choice of breakfast meat + cheese
Croissant Egg Sandwich$7.95
Croissant and scrambled egg with choice of cheese + breakfast meat
Steak Breakfast Burrito$7.95
Flour tortilla layered with farm fresh eggs, crispy hash browns, cheese, peppers, onions, & green-chili hatch sauce with char grilled flank steak (no substitutions or removals)
Location

1335 14TH STREET NW

WASHINGTON DC

Sunday9:00 am - 7:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
