Go
Toast

PizzaRev

PizzaRev empowers you to Craft Your Own custom personal pizza, using only the freshest ingredients and PizzaRev's delicious homemade pizza dough.

1474 N Kraemer Blvd

No reviews yet

Location

1474 N Kraemer Blvd

Placentia CA

Sunday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Meat Up BBQ

No reviews yet

Craft Beer, and Hickory Smokehouse.

Rembrandt’s Kitchen and Bar

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Kelly's Korner Tavern

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

The Whole Enchilada

No reviews yet

Drawing from our wonderful heritage, our resident chef brought recipes from the homeland to provide a true taste of what Mexico has to offer. Our family-friendly servers are attentive, courteous, and knowledgeable - answering any question you might have about our wonderful food. Not only will you love your visit, but you'll be bringing all your friends back again. And, this is our guarantee to you - all our food is prepare fresh daily. We promise you'll be satisfied! Don't deny your taste buds. Come visit us today!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston