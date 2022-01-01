Go
Toast

Pizzaria 101 & Family Restaurant

Come in and enjoy! We are open for takeout, delivery and inside and outside dine in service!

16 A Mashamoquet Rd

No reviews yet
See full menu

Location

16 A Mashamoquet Rd

Pomfret CT

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Unbound Glory Farm

No reviews yet

Top Quality Ingredients: organic flours, Italian plum tomatoes, local cheeses and cured meats, and our farm’s own veggies that change with the growing seasons… our wood-fired Farmstead pizzas have light and airy crusts, charred bubbles, a chewy texture, and the true mark of authenticity in that no two pizzas look the same from their shape to their spots.

Black Dog Bar and Grille

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Hare & The Hound

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Grill 445

No reviews yet

A local twist on modern American cuisine.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston