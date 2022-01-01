Go
Toast

Pizza Roto

Custom Pizzas and Salads made the way you want...fast.

PIZZA

6139 Wilson Mills Rd • $

Avg 4 (23 reviews)

Popular Items

Traditional Oven-Roasted$12.99
10 oven roasted, bone-in wings baked in our 750° oven. Drizzle your favorite sauce: Buffalo, BBQ, Garlic Parm, Ranch, or try our new sauce Buffagarlicue. A Gluten Free item. *Sorry, no split orders.*
Mac 'N Cheese$9.99
Cheesy Macaroni 'N Cheese, Shredded Mozzarella Blend, Cheddar Cheese
Just Cheese$8.25
Choose your sauce and cheese.
Build Your Own Pizza$9.99
Start with a Roto crust and top it with 1 cheese, up to 3 meats, unlimited veggies, seasoning and drizzles. We bake it at 750° in our rotating brick oven for about 3 minutes.
I'm In A Meeting$9.99
Roto Red Sauce, Shredded Mozzarella Blend, Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Crumbled Meatball
Build Your Own Salad - Regular$9.49
Start with mixed greens or romaine and top it with 1 cheese, up to 3 meats, unlimited veggies, seasoning and dressing of your choice.
Buffalo Yardbird$9.99
Buffalo Sauce, Ranch, Shredded Mozzarella Blend, Gorgonzola, Chicken, Buffalo Sauce Drizzle
Roto Margherita$9.99
Roto Red Sauce, Fresh Mozzarella, Roma Tomato, Fresh Basil, Olive Oil Drizzle
BBQ Yardbird$9.99
BBQ Sauce, Shredded Mozzarella Blend, Gorgonzola, Red Onion, Chicken, BBQ Sauce Drizzle
Cheesy Sticks$6.49
Garlic Parmesan Butter, Shredded Mozzarella Blend. Served with two dipping sauces.
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Loyalty and Reward Programs
Delivery
Gift Cards
Curbside Pickup
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

6139 Wilson Mills Rd

Highland Heights OH

Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Beyond Juicery + Eatery

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Burgers 2 Beer Highland Hts

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

La Fiesta

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Geraci's Restaurant

No reviews yet

Serving traditional Italian food for over 60 years!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston