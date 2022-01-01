Go
Toast

PIZZA SHARK

Real WOOD FIRED Pizza
Made-to-Order and Made from Scratch!

2210 Hennepin Ave

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Korean Gochujang Pork$18.00
Pulled Pork, Grilled Pineapple, Grilled Red Onion, Kimchi, Gochujang Sauce, Mozzarella, Cilantro
Shark's Truffle Mac N' Cheese$17.00
Mac And Cheese, Bacon, Spicy Pepperoni, Mozzarella, Sauteed Onions, Chives, Red Sauce
Margherita Di Burrata$14.00
Mozzarella, Burrata Cheese, Tomato, Basil Balsamic Glaze
Caesar Salad$10.00
Romaine Lettuce, Parmesan Cheese, Croutons, With Caesar Dressing
Cheese$12.00
WHOLE MILK MOZZARELLA, FRESH MOZZARELLA, OREGANO, PIZZA SAUCE
Pepperoni$14.00
Pepperoni, Mozzarella, Home-Made Pizza Sauce
Chicken Alfredo$17.00
Grilled Chicken, Roasted Mushrooms, Alfredo Sauce, Fresh Spinach, Mozzarella, Pecorino Romano, Shaved Parmesan And Chili Oil
The Hawaiian$18.00
Aloha! Grilled Pineapple, Pecanwood Smoked Ham, Bacon, Mozzarella, Fresh Oregano
Meat Lovers$17.00
Fennel Sausage, Spicy Pepperoni, Ham, Bacon, Smoked Brisket, Mozzarella, Basil Leaves
Build Your Own Pizza$12.00
Build your own Wood-Fire Pizza! Each Ingredient is $2.25/ea
See full menu

Location

2210 Hennepin Ave

Minneapolis MN

Sunday4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

French Meadow Cafe & Bluestem Bar

No reviews yet

Organic, sustainable, fresh farm-to-table food for over 30 yrs.
Breakfast, Lunch .Dinner.

The Lowry

No reviews yet

An uptown diner with American eats, craft cocktails & microbrews. Menu features burgers, oysters, whiskey and eggs.

French Meadow Bakery & Cafe

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

The Bad Waitress

No reviews yet

The Bad Waitress is an independent high-vibe restaurant serving an eclectic group of people who care about what they eat and where food comes from. Attracting students, artists, musicians, other professionals, and families from the community, we work with local distributors to ensure freshness, sustainability, and high quality for the food that we serve at both of our Minneapolis locations. All of our relationships — customer, staff, and supplier — create a congruence of ideas, good feeling, and fun. At The Bad Waitress, we value food ethics, sustainability, sense of community, and above all a uniquely delicious dining experience.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston