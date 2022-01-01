Go
Pizza Verde

100% Plant Based Pizzeria

5716 Locke Ave

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Potato Leek$14.00
Oil and Garlic, Mozzarella, Potato, Leek, Rosemary, Lemon Aioli
Caesar$7.00
Romaine, Caesar Dressing, Parmesan, Croutons, Black Pepper
Feo$15.00
Pesto, Mozzarella, Cherry Pepper, Artichoke, Capers, Garlic
Three Cheese$14.00
Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Parmesan, Feta
House Salad$7.00
Kale, House Vinniagrette, Olives, Feta, Red Onion, Sundried Tomatoes, Banana Peppers, Fresh Cracked Pepper
Fried Mozzarella$10.00
Bacon & Brussels$16.00
Oil and Garlic, Mozzarella, Brussel Sprouts, Bacon, Almonds, Parmesan, Balsamic Reduction
Margherita$12.00
Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Basil, Oil Drizzle
Verde$14.00
Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Chorizo, Corn, Cilantro, Lime Crema
Pepperoni$15.00
Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Spicy Pepperoni
Location

5716 Locke Ave

Fort Worth TX

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants

Ascension Coffee

Mariachi's Dine-In

Galligaskins Submarines

Galligaskins is the oldest sub shop in the state of Texas. The first Galligaskins opened in 1972 near SMU. The Galligaskins Sub was the creation of three guys who went to college in Boston, MA. They fell in love with the Boston Style of Subs and wanted to reproduce them in Texas since no one else was making them here. The Sub Shop was a success and spawned additional locations in Dallas, Arlington, Euless and Fort Worth. In the late 70’s and early 80’s the owners decided to split the stores up and go their separate ways.

Buttermilk Sky Pie Shop

