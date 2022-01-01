Go
PizzaWerx

Quick serve Italian and pizza.

1702 Central Texas Expressway

Popular Items

10" Specialty Pizza$10.99
10" Pizza with our Handmade Sauce, Covered with Provolone & Mozzarella Cheeses
Choose from:
_ The Werx
- BBQ Chicken
- Veggie Werx
- Meat Monster
- Chicken Fajita Nacho Pizza
Garden Salad
10" 3 Topping Pizza$7.99
Large pizza (14") with up to three toppings. Gluten free crust is a (10") pizza.
14" Specialty Pizza$14.99
10" Cinnamon Sticks$4.99
Individual Lasagna$8.99
Single serving our our handmade lasagna.
14" Garlic Cheese Stix$10.99
Our Handcrafted Crust with Garlic Butter & Mozzarella Cheese Cut Into Dipping Size Strips
14" Party Pizzas$15.99
Addictive Pizzas Designed with Parties in Mind. Thin Crust Cut into Small Triangles. Great for Appetizers for a Group or Equally Great as a Meal for a Party of a Few. Bring These and You will be the Hit of the Party.
10" Garlic Cheese Stix$6.99
Our Handcrafted Crust with Garlic Butter & Mozzarella Cheese Cut Into Dipping Size Strips
14" 3 Topping Pizza$10.99
Large pizza (14") with up to three toppings. Gluten free crust is a (10") pizza.
Location

Lampasas TX

Sunday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
