PizzaWerx
Quick serve Italian and pizza.
1702 Central Texas Expressway
Popular Items
Location
1702 Central Texas Expressway
Lampasas TX
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Nearby restaurants
Alamo Coffee Lampasas
We are a Local Coffee Roasting company specializing in Great Coffee and Great Food!
LOCAL AND VETERAN OWNED
Tilt Waffle Company
Tilt Waffle Company is a mobile food unit that specializes in our twist on brunch and seasonal comfort foods.
Herb Thai Restaurant
Come in and enjoy!
Templeton's Tavern
Come in and enjoy!