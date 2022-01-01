Go
Popular Items

Large 16in$18.99
Mozz Sticks$7.99
No store-bought mozzarella sticks here! Our cooks begrudgingly hand make these for hours on end just to bring joy to our guests.
Small 10in$9.99
10 Wings$13.99
Pick between 10 different sauce flavors.

Current Wing of the Month: Italian dry rub.
Served with celery, carrots and your choice of bleu cheese or ranch.
Garlic Knots$6.99
Fried dough knots tossed in a garlic butter and parmesan cheese. Served with your choice of pizza sauce or ranch.
Medium 13in$13.99
Sd Ranch$0.50
10 Boneless$10.49
Pick between 10 different sauce flavors.

Current Wing of the Month: Italian dry rub.
Served with celery, carrots and your choice of bleu cheese or ranch.
Jumbo 18in$21.49
Garlic Cheese Bread$8.99
A 10" pizza crust brushed with garlic butter and topped with mozzarella. Cut into sticks. Served with a side of marinara sauce.
Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Casual
Happy Hour
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Contactless Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

12301 West Maple Road

Omaha NE

Sunday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
