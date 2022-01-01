Go
Toast

Pizzeria Bardea

PIZZERIA BARDEA IS AN EXCITING EXPANSION FROM SCOTT STEIN AND CHEF ANTIMO DIMEO OF WILMINGTON’S BARDEA FOOD & DRINK. BRINGING THEIR JAMES BEARD AWARD NOMINATED CULINARY OFFERINGS TO DECO, PIZZERIA BARDEA FEATURES INVENTIVE SPINS ON NEO- NEOPOLITAN PIES AND SEASONAL SALADS.

PIZZA • SALADS

111 W 10th St • $

Avg 3.3 (7 reviews)

Popular Items

Power House Salad$11.00
artisan lettuce, tomatoes, almonds, parmigiano, caesar dressing
Buff Chicken Salad$14.00
artisan lettuce, mango, avocado, peas, ponzu aioli
Margherita Pizza$14.00
fior di latte, tomato, basil, evoo
Broccoli Salad$13.00
gouda, cranberry, bacon, sunflower seeds, brussel sprouts, red onions, maple dressing
Kale Salad$14.00
broccoli, brussels sprouts,eggs, cranberries, roasted pumpkin seeds, turkey, parmigiano, spicy caesar
Spinach Salad$12.00
apples, walnuts, cranberry, gorgonzola, honey mustard vinaigrette
Goddess Salad$12.00
iceberg, mini head lettuce, radicchio, chickpea, red onions, olives, cucumbers, peppadew peppers, feta, green goddess dressing
Cheese Pizza$12.00
san marzano tomatoes, mozzarella, white cheddar, provolone, sprinkled gouda
Custom Salad$8.50
Spicy Honey Pizza$15.00
cheese blend, tomato, pepperoni
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Delivery
Catering
Online Ordering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

111 W 10th St

WILMINGTON DE

SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 5:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Stu and Sammy's

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

DeCo On The Go

No reviews yet

Eat-In, Takeout and Delivery (Grubhub)

Green Box Kitchen DeCo

No reviews yet

Green Box Kitchen is a fast-casual Plant-Based restaurant that serves hand crafted smoothies, açaí bowls, cold pressed juices, and other fresh foods that are incredibly delicious and always 100% Plant-Based.

Delectablez

No reviews yet

Vegan Food

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston