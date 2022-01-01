Pizzeria Bardea
PIZZERIA BARDEA IS AN EXCITING EXPANSION FROM SCOTT STEIN AND CHEF ANTIMO DIMEO OF WILMINGTON’S BARDEA FOOD & DRINK. BRINGING THEIR JAMES BEARD AWARD NOMINATED CULINARY OFFERINGS TO DECO, PIZZERIA BARDEA FEATURES INVENTIVE SPINS ON NEO- NEOPOLITAN PIES AND SEASONAL SALADS.
PIZZA • SALADS
111 W 10th St • $
111 W 10th St
WILMINGTON DE
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 5:00 pm
