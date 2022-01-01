Go
Pizzeria Delfina

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS

1444 Burlingame Ave • $$

Avg 4.5 (5852 reviews)

Popular Items

Saffron Arancini$11.00
risotto-mozzarella fritters
Insalata Tricolore$14.00
arugula, radicchio, endive, lemon vinaigrette, grana padano
Funghi$23.00
Hen of the Woods mushrooms, panna, fontina
Margherita$18.00
Tomato, fior di latte mozzarella, basil
Delfina's Spaghetti Pomodoro$21.00
Neopolitan Meatballs in Sugo$18.00
pork, beef, and veal meatballs, tomato, crostini
Kid's Pasta$10.00
penne pasta with your choice of tomato sauce, butter, or butter and cheese
Salsiccia$22.00
Housemade fennel sausage, tomato, sweet peppers, onions, mozzarella
Spices
chili flake, oregano, parmigiano
4 Formaggi$18.00
Tomato, mozzarella, fontal, provolone, pecorino
Family-Friendly
Casual
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Bike Parking
Delivery
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

1444 Burlingame Ave

Burlingame CA

Sunday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
