Pizzeria Delfina

PIZZA • PASTA

651 Emerson St • $$

Avg 4.7 (7795 reviews)

Popular Items

Insalata Invernale$16.00
blood orange, fennel, avocado, Aleppo pepper (V | GF)
Funghi$19.75
Hen of the Woods mushrooms, panna, fontina, nepitella
Margherita$16.00
tomato, fior di latte mozzarella, basil
Delfina's Spaghetti Pomodoro$20.00
Neopolitan Meatballs in Sugo$16.50
pork, beef, and veal meatballs, tomato, crostini
Spices
chili flake, parmesan, dried oregano
4 Formaggi$16.50
tomato, mozzarella, fontal, provolone, pecorino
Insalata Tricolore$14.00
arugula, raddicchio, endive, lemon vinaigrette, grana padano (Veg | GF)
Saffron Arancini$9.00
risotto-mozzarella fritters
Salsiccia$18.50
housemade fennel sausage, tomato, sweet peppers, onions, mozzarella
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Family-Friendly
Casual
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Restroom
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
High Chairs
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

651 Emerson St

Palo Alto CA

Sunday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

