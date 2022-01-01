Go
Pizzeria DeVille

Come in and enjoy!

PIZZA

404 N Milwaukee Ave • $$

Avg 4.5 (259 reviews)

Popular Items

Cheese and Tomato Pie$12.00
Make Your Own Pizza$12.00
Caesar Deville Salad$10.00
Romaine Hearts, Parmesan, House Croutons, Caesar Dressing
Chopped Deville Salad$12.00
Mixed Greens, Chicken, Bacon, Gorgonzola, Tomato, Rigatoni, Cider Vinaigrette
Pepperoni Due Pizza$18.00
Traditional Cup & Char, Ezzo Pepperoni, Hot Honey, Mozzarella, Romano
My Favorite Pie Pizza$18.00
Shaved Meatballs, Chili Flakes, Basil, Mozzarella, Parmesan
Pride Of The Yankees Pizza$19.00
Pepperoni, Sausage, Shaved Meatballs, Roasted Pepper, Caramelized Onion, Basil, Mozzarella, Romano
Maaa Salad$11.00
Romaine Hearts, Arugula, Roasted Vegetables, Basil, Goat Cheese, Pine Nuts, Maple Balsamic Vinaigrette
Maaa Pie Pizza$17.00
EVOO, Spinach, Fig Jam, Caramelized Onions, Pistachio, Goat Cheese, Fontina, Romano
Margherita Pizza$14.00
Fior Di Latte, EVOO, Tomato Sauce, Basil
Attributes and Amenities

Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Catering
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

404 N Milwaukee Ave

Libertyville IL

Sunday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
