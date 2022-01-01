Go
FAVO PIZZA & DRAFT HOUSE

INSPIRED BY THE SPIRIT AND TRADITIONS OF CLASSIC BRICK OVEN PIZZERIAS FROM NAPLES, ITALY TO NEW YORK CITY.

3400 Monroe Avenue

Popular Items

Buffalo Chicken$12.00
house made buffalo sauce/mozzarella/gorgonzola/grilled chicken/red onion
Pepperoni n' cheese$11.00
house made red sauce/mozzarella/pepperoni
Blonde$10.00
olive oil/italian herbs/mozzarella/parmesan/fresh basil
BYO Pizza$13.00
sauce/order of cheese/order of meat/unlimited veggie toppings
Vege Vege$12.00
house made red sauce/mozzarella/broccoli/mushrooms/red onion/zucchini/basil
Classic Cheese$10.00
sauce/mozzarella
Bar-B-Q Chicken$12.00
bbq sauce/mozzarella/grilled chicken/red onion/ranch dressing drizzle
Margherita pie$11.00
house made red sauce/fresh mozzarella/tomato/basil
A-la-Vodka$12.00
house made vodka sauce/mozzarella/basil/meatballs/mushroom
Mediterranean$13.00
house made white sauce/mozzarella/garlic/feta/spinach/artichoke/black olives
Location

3400 Monroe Avenue

Rochester NY

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
