Go
Toast

Pizzeria Fondi

A slice of Italy right in Gig Harbor. Named for the 3000 year old village located in Italy's agricultural heartland between Rome and Naples, this restaurant embodies farm fresh ingredients and traditional cooking techniques.
Come in and enjoy!!

4621 Point Fosdick DR NW Building 10

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Caesar's Forum$4.95
Romaine, Grana Padano, Tomatoes, Oven-Baked Flat Bread Crisps, Classic Caesar Dressing
Breadsticks & Marinara$4.00
Three freshly baked breadsticks cooked with our house made Verde sauce and grated parmesan. Served with hot marinara.
Build Your Own Pizza$10.00
Become the Pizzaiolo! Option comes with your choice of sauce and base layer of cheese. You choose your favorite toppings to create your masterpiece!
Pepperoni Rolls$12.00
Share with a friend or keep them for yourself! Crispy rolls of Mozzarella, Parmesan, Pepperoni & Served with Warm Marinara.
Pepperoni$15.00
Four-Cheese Blend & Pepperoni
Kids Cheese$7.00
Margherita$13.00
A House Favorite!
Housemade Fresh Mozzarella, Fresh Basil
Bella Chop$5.95
Romaine, Herb-Roasted Chicken, Salami, Roasted Red Peppers, Black Olives, Four-Cheese Blend, Tuscan White Beans, Tomatoes, Artichoke Hearts Grana Padano, Balsamic Basil Vinaigrette
Insalata di Mele$4.95
Arugula, Romaine, Frisee, Sliced Apples, Fennel-Candied Walnuts, Gorgonzola, Pomegranate Vinaigrette
Milano$20.00
Pepperoni, Cascioppo Bros. Italian Sausage, Herb-Roasted Chicken, Four-Cheese Blend, Housemade Fresh Mozzarella, Fresh Oregano, Grana Padano
See full menu

Location

4621 Point Fosdick DR NW Building 10

Gig Harbor WA

Sunday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Friday10:45 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday10:45 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Green House Restaurant

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Blazing Onion Burgers, Brews & Spirits

No reviews yet

Gourmet Burgers, Chicken, Salads & House Made Desserts

Moctezuma's Mexican Restaurant & Tequila Bar

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Lunchbox Laboratory

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston