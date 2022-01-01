Pizzeria Grata

Go
Come in and enjoy our Neapolitan inspired pizza, fresh from our wood-fired oven.

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

4415 Manchaca • $$

Avg 4.6 (269 reviews)

Popular Items

Ranch$0.75
Balsamica Salad$12.00
arugula, goat cheese, balsamic mushroom, garlic oil, drizzle of balsamic reduction, served with balsamic vinaigrette
12" Margherita$12.00
red sauce, fresh mozzarella, fresh basil, and olive oil
3 Garlic Knots$6.00
basil pesto, parmigiano-reggiano, red sauce for dipping
10" Margherita$9.00
red sauce, fresh mozzarella, parmigiano-reggiano, fresh basil, local olive oil
Date Night Combo$35.00
one of our fresh salads, two of our specialty pies, and three garlic knots.
feeds 2-4
10" Sweet 'n' Spicy$14.00
red sauce, pepperoni, capicola, garlic confit, hot peppers, bacon marmalade, and fresh mozzarella
12" Pepperoni$14.00
red sauce, shredded mozzarella, parmigiano-reggiano, pepperoni
12" Cheese$11.00
red sauce, shredded mozzarella, parmigiano-reggiano
3 Pepperoni Rolls$7.50
shredded mozzarella and pepperoni served with house made red sauce
Attributes and Amenities

Reservations
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Delivery
Catering
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Takeout

Location

4415 Manchaca

Austin TX

Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
