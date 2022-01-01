Pizzeria Grata
Come in and enjoy our Neapolitan inspired pizza, fresh from our wood-fired oven.
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
4415 Manchaca • $$
Location
4415 Manchaca
Austin TX
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
