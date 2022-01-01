Pizzeria La Sorrentina
Come in and enjoy!
3000 se 164th Ave Suite 107
Location
3000 se 164th Ave Suite 107
Vancouver WA
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Nearby restaurants
Jamba
Jamba Juice
Killer Burger
Our family-friendly SE 164th Ave location offers ample seating, great music and, of course, burgers made with 1/3 lb of local 100% natural beef, stacked high with fresh ingredients and served with bacon and perfectly crispy French fries. It’s the perfect spot to bring the family for lunch or dinner.
La Provence
In 1996, we came together as a small group of foodie friends to share our passion for the traditional bread, pastries, and food from our countryside villages in and around Provence, France, that we missed so much. Our dream of owning a restaurant and bakery was born and we began planning.
¿Otra Vez?
Come on in and enjoy!