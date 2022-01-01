Go
Pizzeria Locale Boulder

Wood-fired, Neapolitan-style Pizzeria

PIZZA

1730 Pearl St • $$

Avg 4.5 (546 reviews)

Popular Items

Diavola$19.00
san marzano tomato, salame piccante, smoked mozzarella, pecorino romano, basil, chili
Polpettine$8.00
beef and pork meatballs, san marzano tomato, parmigiano reggiano, parsley
Antica$10.00
oxford farms arugula, parmigiano-reggiano, balsamic
Salsiccia$19.00
san marzano tomato, peppers, fennel sausage, mozzarella, grana padano
Arancino$2.00
fried risotto with saffron and mozzarella (per piece)
TO GO Budino$7.00
butterscotch pudding, milk chocolate ganache, whipped cream
Zucchini Fritte$10.00
crispy zucchini, pecorino romano, spicy dill aioli
Gluten Free!
Funghi$18.00
oyster mushroom, mozzarella, taleggio, pecorino romano, scallion, garlic oil
Mais$17.00
sweet corn, prosciutto cotto, mozzarella, créme fraîche, chive, garlic oil
Margherita$16.00
san marzano tomato, mozzarella, basil, grana padano
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Upscale
Intimate
Family-Friendly
Casual
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Bike Parking
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Contactless Payments
Parking
Online Ordering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

1730 Pearl St

Boulder CO

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

