Pizzeria Maki

Dinner Decided Since 2021

4007 Kennett Pike Suite A

Popular Items

Spicy Tuna Roll$10.00
Tuna and togarashi mayo.
Cheese 16"$18.00
Topped with fresh and shredded mozzarella cheese, tomato sauce.
Kalifornia Roll$8.00
Kanikama, cucumber, avacado
Tuna Avocado Roll$10.00
Tuna and Avocado
PM Bites$10.00
Mini pinwheel pizza bites baked and served with a side of tomato sauce.
Cheese 12"$13.00
Topped with fresh and shredded mozzarella cheese, tomato sauce.
Garlic Knots$7.00
Tossed in butter, fresh garlic, and herbs, parmesan cheese, served with a side of tomato sauce.
The Standard 16"$21.00
Old world pepperoni, sweet Italian sausage, minced garlic, fresh and shredded mozzarella, tomato sauce.
The Standard 12"$17.00
Old world pepperoni, sweet Italian sausage, minced garlic, fresh and shredded mozzarella, tomato sauce.
Shaggy Shrimp$15.00
Butter Toast Crunch Shrimp, Avocado, Spicy Mayo roll topped with Kanikama and Black Garlic Soy.
Location

Greenville DE

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
