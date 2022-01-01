Go
Pizzeria Mariana

Wood fired Pizza, Pasta, Salads, and Gelato

140 E Cleveland Avenue

Popular Items

Caesar Salad$9.00
Romaine Hearts + Parmesan + Lemon-Garlic Dressing
Pepperoni$13.00
Lots of Pepperoni! Shredded Mozzarella and Tomato Sauce.
Wings$15.00
Spicy Italian$14.00
House- made Hot Italian Sausage, Pepperoni, Chopped fresh Jalapeno Peppers, Tomato Sauce, Shredded Mozzarella.
Just Cheese$12.00
Shredded Mozzarella, Tomato Sauce, Simple & Elegant!
La Bianca$13.00
Chopped Spinach & Ricotta Cheese blend. Shredded Mozzarella, Roasted Garlic Olive Oil.
Fighting Blue Hen$15.00
Chicken, Buffalo Sauce, Shredded Mozzarella, Gorgonzola, Roasted Garlic Olive Oil.
Veggie Primo$13.00
Roasted Red Peppers, Red Onion, Local Organic Mushrooms, Fresh Organic Baby Spinach, Tomato Sauce, and Shredded Mozzarella.
Margherita$14.00
Fresh Basil, Fresh Mozzarella, Tomato Sauce, Roasted Garlic Olive Oil
Garlic Monkey Bread$9.00
Butter + Fresh Garlic + Parsley + Side Sauce
140 E Cleveland Avenue

Newark DE

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
