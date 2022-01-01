Go
Toast

Pizzeria Mercato

Neo-Neapolitan Style Pizzas, fresh pastas, sandwiches and salads

5959 Shellmound Street #75

No reviews yet

Popular Items

MARGHERITA PIZZA$15.95
San Marzano tomato sauce, fresh mozarella, parmesan cheese, fresh basil, E.V. Olive oil.
MUSHROOM PIZZA$17.95
Ricotta cheese, fresh mozzarella, Crimini and Portobello mushrooms, thyme and black pepper.
MARADONA PIZZA (Meat Lovers)$19.95
San Marzano tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, Sicilian sausage , pepperoni and nduja.
MARGHERITA PIZZA$15.95
San Marzano tomato sauce, fresh mozarella, parmesan cheese, fresh basil E.V. Olive oil.
MUSHROOM PIZZA$17.95
Cream base, fresh mozzarella, Crimini and Portobello mushrooms, thyme and black pepper.
PEPPERONI PIZZA$18.95
San Marzano tomato sauce, Molinari pepperoni, fresh mozzarella and fresh basil
PROSCIUTTO PIZZA$19.95
San Marzano tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, fresh basil, prosciutto, arugula and E.V. olive oil.
PEPPERONI PIZZA$18.95
San Marzano tomato sauce, Molinari pepperoni, fresh mozzarella and fresh basil
CEASER SALAD$10.50
Romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, croutons and house made Caesar dressing.
MARADONA PIZZA (MEAT LOVERS)$19.95
San Marzano tomato sauce, fresh Mozzarella, Sicilian sausage , Pepperoni and Nduja.
See full menu

Location

5959 Shellmound Street #75

Emeryville CA

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Togo's

No reviews yet

Corporate Location

Nothing Bundt Cakes - 0054

No reviews yet

Nothing Bundt Cakes

Jayna Gyro

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Shiba Ramen/The Periodic Table

No reviews yet

Shiba Ramen is authentic ramen the way you find it in Japan: casual, quick, and really delicious.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston