Pizzeria Prima Strada - Cobble Hill - 14-1400 Cowichan Bay Road
Open today 8:00 AM - 3:59 AM
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Location
14-1400 Cowichan Bay Road, Cobble Hill CN V0R 1L3
Gallery
Photos coming soon!
Similar restaurants in your area
Pizzeria Prima Strada - Fort Street - 1990 Fort Street
No Reviews
1990 Fort Street Victoria, CN V8R 6V4
View restaurant
Pizzeria Prima Strada - Cook Street - 230 Cook Street
No Reviews
230 Cook Street Victoria, CN V8V 3X3
View restaurant
Cassette Cafe and Dive Bar - 106 Lower Ganges Road Unit A
No Reviews
106 Lower Ganges Road Unit A Salt Springs Island, CN V8K 2S7
View restaurant
Layritz Little League - 4344 Layritz Ave
No Reviews
4344 Layritz Ave Victoria, CN V8Z 7C5
View restaurant