Pizzeria Serio

PIZZA • CALZONES • SALADS • MEATBALLS • SANDWICHES • NOODLES

1708 W Belmont Ave • $$

Avg 4.8 (879 reviews)

Popular Items

*Build Your Own Pizza
As you like it!
Kids Pizza$6.00
*Margherita
fresh mozzarella, EVOO, fresh basil
Garlic Sticks$7.00
our aged pizza dough is baked, brushed with garlic
butter, sprinkled with italian seasonings and sea salt &
served with a side of marinara
Caesar Salad$10.00
fresh cut romaine, shaved parmesan, croutons & caesar dressing
Spinach Salad$10.00
baby spinach leaves, red onion, mandarin oranges, crumbled goat cheese & walnuts with housemade citrus dressing
*The Big Cheese
aged provolone, asiago, mozzarella, & finished with
freshly grated grana padana
Italian Salad$10.00
fresh romaine, salami, pepperoni, provolone, tomatoes,
black olives, peppers, onions, parmesan, peperoncinis &
housemade italian dressing
*Build Your Own Pizza (Tuesday)
As you like it!
*Sweet Heat
Mama Lil’s peppers, sausage, honey drizzle

Location

1708 W Belmont Ave

Chicago IL

Sunday4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
