Pizzeria Sophia

Come in and enjoy!!

PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON

15065 FL-7 #400 • $$

Avg 4.6 (57 reviews)

Popular Items

Lg Sophia Salad$11.00
Mixed Romaine and Radicchio, Bell Peppers, Chickpeas, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Red Onions, Kalamata Olives, Serve with a Side of Homemade Parmesan Vinaigrette
Lg Caesar Salad$11.00
Mixed Romaine and Radicchio, Shaved Parmesan and Seasoned Croutons Serve with a Side of Caesar Dressing
Sm NYC Pizza$11.00
Traditional Cheese Pizza
Tomato Sauce and shredded Mozzarella
Lg The Sophia$20.00
Fresh Mozzarella, Tomato Sauce, Parmesan, Fresh Basil and EVOO.
OUR MARGARITA PIZZA
Lg NYC Pizza$18.00
Traditional Cheese Pizza
Tomato Sauce and shredded Mozzarella
Greek Salad$12.00
Mixed Romaine and Radicchio, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Red Oniond, Pepperoncini, kalamata Olives, Bell Peppers, Feta Cheese, Serve with a Side of Homemade Parmesan Vinaigrette
Breadsticks$5.50
Four Parmesan & Garlic Breadsticks Served with a Side of Tomato Sauce
Escarole Soup$8.00
Italian Wedding Soup with all Beef Mini Meatballs
Side Of Chicken$5.00
Meatball App$9.50
Two Large Homemade all Beef Meatballs, Tomato Sauce, Ricotta and Fresh Basil
Attributes and Amenities

Delivery
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
Outdoor Seating
Fresh Ingredients
Takeout

Location

15065 FL-7 #400

Delray Beach FL

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
