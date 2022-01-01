Pizzeria Vetri
Pizzeria Vetri celebrates the art of authentic Neapolitan pizza making. Simple food made exactly the right way, using the best and freshest ingredients.
PIZZA
1939 Callowhill Street • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
1939 Callowhill Street
Philadelphia PA
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 8:45 pm
|Monday
|12:00 pm - 8:45 pm
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 8:45 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:45 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:45 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:45 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:45 pm
Nearby restaurants
St. Stephen's Green
Come on in and enjoy!
Sweet Charlies
Hand Rolled Ice Cream with a Twist
Victory Brewing Philadelphia
Come in and enjoy!
Con Murphy's Irish Pub
Come in and enjoy!