Pizzeria Vetri

Pizzeria Vetri celebrates the art of authentic Neapolitan pizza making. Simple food made exactly the right way, using the best and freshest ingredients.

PIZZA

1939 Callowhill Street • $$

Avg 4.6 (3399 reviews)

Popular Items

Fennel Sausage (Small )$16.00
fennel sausage, roasted fennel, tomato sauce, mozzarella
Meatballs$11.00
pork, marinara, parmesan, parsley
Margherita (Large)$28.00
tomato sauce, mozzarella, basil
Margherita (Small)$15.00
tomato sauce, mozzarella, basil
Maurizio (Small)$12.00
mozzarella, rosemary, olive oil, sea salt
Arugula Salad$10.00
coal-roasted potatoes, parmesan, taggiasca olives, basil pesto, red wine vinaigrette
Pepperoni (Small)$18.00
pepperoni, tomato sauce, mozzarella, oregano
Shroom (Small)$16.00
roasted seasonal mushrooms, charred baby onions, black garlic aioli, mozzarella, parmigiano, chives
Spinach (Small)$15.00
baby spinach, onion, roasted garlic, mozzarella, ricotta fonduta, parmigiano, chili flake
Crudo (Small)$18.00
prosciutto crudo, bufula mozzarella, parmigiano
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Family-Friendly
Casual
LGBTQ-Friendly
Happy Hour
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Bike Parking
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Parking
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Cryptocurrency
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

1939 Callowhill Street

Philadelphia PA

Sunday12:00 pm - 8:45 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 8:45 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 8:45 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:45 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:45 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:45 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:45 pm
