Pizzeria Vetri

Pizzeria Vetri celebrates the art of authentic Neapolitan pizza making. Simple food made exactly the right way, using the best and freshest ingredients.

2421 San Antonio Street

Popular Items

Quattro Formaggi$14.00
gorgonzola, mozzarella, scamorza, fontina
Margherita$10.00
basil, mozzarella, tomato sauce
Salsiccia$16.00
fennel sausage, roasted fennel, tomato sauce, mozzarella
Rotolo$3.50
pizza dough, mortadella, ricotta, pistachio pesto
Pepperoni$27.00
pepperoni, tomato sauce, mozzarella, oregano
Arugula$8.00
coal roasted potatoes, parmigiano, pesto, olives
Melanzana$13.00
crushed tomatoes, eggplant, stracciatella, oregano
Crudo$16.00
prosciutto crudo, bufala mozzarella, parmigiano
2421 San Antonio Street

Austin TX

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Nearby restaurants

Zombie Taco

Moxy Hotel Austin

Dirty Martin's Place - NEW

In 1926, John Martin opened Martin's KumBak at 2808 Guadalupe St. The restaurant had humble beginnings with asingle flat top grill, an eight-stool bar, and a small drive-through out front. The original Martin's KumBak also had DIRT FLOORS! In the early 1950s, a concrete foundation was finally poured in, but the customers who were familiar with the dirt floors, affectionately began referring to the restaurant as Dirty's. The name has stuck after all these years as Dirty Martin's has continued to serve our beloved Austin community and we look forward to the next 100 years.

The Pizza Press

The Pizza Press is the greatest "make-your-own-pizza" restaurant! Publish your own pizza, have a salad, and enjoy a wide selection of craft beers today!
Come in and enjoy!

Longhorn Chicken

Chicken, chicken & chicken

