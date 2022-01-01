Go
Pizzeria Vetri

Pizzeria Vetri celebrates the art of authentic Neapolitan pizza making. Simple food made exactly the right way, using the best and freshest ingredients.

150 Main St

Popular Items

Spinach (Small)$15.00
baby spinach, onion, roasted garlic, mozzarella, ricotta fonduta, parmigiano, chili flake.
Crudo (Small)$18.00
prosciutto crudo, bufula mozzarella, parmigiano
Margherita (Large)$28.00
tomato sauce, mozzarella, basil
Arugula Salad$10.00
coal-roasted potatoes, parmesan, taggiasca olives, basil pesto, red wine vinaigrette
Shroom (Small)$16.00
roasted seasonal mushrooms, charred baby onions, black garlic aioli, mozzarella, parmigiano, chives
Maurizio (Small)$12.00
mozzarella, rosemary, olive oil, sea salt
Meatballs$11.00
pork, marinara, parmesan, parsley
Fennel Sausage (Small)$16.00
fennel sausage, roasted fennel, tomato sauce, mozzarella
Margherita (Small)$15.00
tomato sauce, mozzarella, basil
Pepperoni (Small)$18.00
pepperoni, tomato sauce, mozzarella, oregano
Location

150 Main St

King Of Prussia PA

Sunday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

