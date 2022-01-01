Go
Pizzeria Vetri

Pizzeria Vetri celebrates the art of authentic Neapolitan pizza making. Simple food made exactly the right way, using the best and freshest ingredients.

PIZZA

1615 Chancellor Street • $$

Avg 4.6 (4058 reviews)

Popular Items

Arugula Salad$10.00
coal-roasted potatoes, parmesan, taggiasca olives, basil pesto, red wine vinaigrette
Spinach (Small)$15.00
baby spinach, onion, roasted garlic, mozzarella, ricotta fonduta, parmigiano, chili flake.
Shroom (Small)$16.00
roasted seasonal mushrooms, charred baby onions, black garlic aioli, mozzarella, parmigiano, chives
Crudo (Small)$18.00
prosciutto crudo, bufula mozzarella, parmigiano
Margherita (Small)$15.00
tomato sauce, mozzarella, basil
Maurizio (Small)$12.00
mozzarella, rosemary, olive oil, sea salt
Sesame Heirloom Salad$12.00
baby heirloom tomato, baby cucumber, sesame, goat cheese, honey balsamic sesame vinaigrette
Eggplant (Small)$14.00
crushed san marzano tomatoes, eggplant, stracciatella, oregano
Pepperoni (Small)$18.00
pepperoni, tomato sauce, mozzarella, oregano
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Family-Friendly
Casual
Cozy
Trendy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Bike Parking
Delivery
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
TV
Fast Service
High Chairs
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

1615 Chancellor Street

Philadelphia PA

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
