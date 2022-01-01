Go
PJ's Pub

Come in and enjoy!

PIZZA • GRILL

3670 County Road HHH • $$

Avg 4.8 (115 reviews)

Popular Items

1/4 Cheeseburger$9.00
Fresh hand pattied 1/4 pound burger from Hauber Brand Meats. Topped with a slice of cheddar cheese. Also comes with a side.
4pc Chicken$14.00
Cheeseburger$12.00
Fresh hand pattied 1/2 pound burger from Hauber Brand Meats. Topped with a slice of cheddar cheese. Also comes with a side.
Chicken Strips$9.00
Hand battered chicken tenders served plain or in any of our wet sauces or dry rubs. Also comes with a side.
Chicken Wings (Bone In)$15.00
Fresh jumbo chicken wings served in any of our wet sauces or dry rubs.
White Cheese Curds$7.50
lightly battered white cheese curds.
Wrap - Buffalo Chicken$14.00
Broasted Cod Dinner - 4 pc$17.50
Godfather$13.95
Fresh hand pattied 1/2 pound burger from Hauber Brand Meats. Topped with a slice of cheddar cheese, bacon, jalapeno's and buffalo sauce. Also comes with a side.
Flatbread BLT$15.00
Thin crispy crust, pizza sauce, pizza cheese, layer of mayo, lettuce, bacon, cherry tomatos and a second layer of mayo.
Feeds 1 - 2 people.
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Family-Friendly
Casual
Sports
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Fast Service
High Chairs
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Outdoor Seating
Delivery
Takeout

Location

3670 County Road HHH

Kieler WI

Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Neighborhood Map

