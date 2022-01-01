Project Juice

Try one of our featured Meet the Source - Bliss Balls !!! Two flavors to choose from...

Chocolate: Dates*, Almond Butter*, Raw Cacao Powder*, Coconut*, Maple Syrup*, Vanilla Extract*, Sea Salt. (*Indicates Organic Ingredients)

Cookie Dough: Cashew Butter*, Oat Flour*, Coconut Flour*, Almond Flour*, Maple Syrup*, Vanilla Extract*, Vegan Chocolate Chips*, Sea Salt. (*Indicates Organic Ingredients)

