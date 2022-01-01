Project Juice

Go
Popular Items

Green Bowl$11.95
Kale, Spinach, Banana, Mango, Avocado, Coconut Water, Probiotic Coconut Yogurt.
Try it Classic, Protein or Paleo Style. Granola Contains Nuts
Coconut Yogurt Parfait$7.95
Housemade Probiotic Coconut Yogurt, Banana, Seasonal Berries, GF Granola, Honey
Acai Superberry Bowl$11.95
Pure Unsweetened Acai, House-Made Almond Mylk, Blueberry, Banana.
Try it Classic, Protein or Paleo Style. Granola Contains Nuts.
Strawberry Maca$9.95
House-Made Almond Mylk, Strawberry, Coconut Meat, Cashews, Date, Vanilla, Maca, Himalayan Salt
Almond Butter Acai Bowl$11.95
Pure Unsweetened Acai, House-Made Almond Mylk, Almond Butter, Blueberry, Banana
Dragon Bowl$11.95
Pitaya, Banana, Pineapple, Coconut Water, Probiotic Coconut Yogurt.
Try it Classic, Protein or Paleo Style. Granola Contains Nuts
Golden Toast$6.95
Turmeric Hummus, Avocado Mash, Pickled Red Onion, Microgreens, Crunchy Seeds, GF Sourdough
Bliss Balls$2.50
Try one of our featured Meet the Source - Bliss Balls !!! Two flavors to choose from...
Chocolate: Dates*, Almond Butter*, Raw Cacao Powder*, Coconut*, Maple Syrup*, Vanilla Extract*, Sea Salt. (*Indicates Organic Ingredients)
Cookie Dough: Cashew Butter*, Oat Flour*, Coconut Flour*, Almond Flour*, Maple Syrup*, Vanilla Extract*, Vegan Chocolate Chips*, Sea Salt. (*Indicates Organic Ingredients)
Almond Butter & Banana Waffle$6.95
Toasted GF waffle, Banana, Almond Butter, Probiotic Coconut Yogurt, Hemp Seeds, Local Honey Drizzle
The Epic$9.95
House-Made Almond Mylk, Banana, Almond Butter, Vanilla Brown Rice Protein, Himalayan Salt
Location

364 Hayes St

San Francisco CA

Sunday6:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 8:00 pm
