Go
Toast

Project Juice

Come in and enjoy!

SMOOTHIES

790 Valencia Street • $$

Avg 4.6 (1456 reviews)

Popular Items

Berry Blaze$9.95
Coconut Water, Blueberry, Banana, Raspberry, Strawberry, Acai, Goji Berry
Earthbar-Celery Sunrise-14.5oz$9.45
Earthbar-Purple Potion-14.5oz$9.45
Strawberry Maca$9.95
House-Made Almond Mylk, Strawberry, Coconut Meat, Cashews, Date, Vanilla, Maca, Himalayan Salt
Hot Coffee
Have it regular or add in your favorite mylk
Soup-Vegetable Lentil/Roasted Red Pepper$6.99
Avocado Toast$6.95
Avocado Mash, Microgreens, Black Sesame Seeds, GF Sourdough
The Epic$9.95
House-Made Almond Mylk, Banana, Almond Butter, Vanilla Brown Rice Protein, Himalayan Salt
Almond Butter Acai Bowl$11.95
Pure Unsweetened Acai, House-Made Almond Mylk, Almond Butter, Blueberry, Banana
Acai Superberry Bowl$11.95
Pure Unsweetened Acai, House-Made Almond Mylk, Blueberry, Banana.
Try it Classic, Protein or Paleo Style. Granola Contains Nuts.
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Loyalty and Reward Programs
Parking
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Bike Parking
Delivery
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

790 Valencia Street

San Francisco CA

Sunday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 7:30 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 7:30 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 7:30 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 7:30 pm
Friday7:00 am - 7:30 pm
Saturday7:30 am - 7:30 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Kitava

No reviews yet

Mission-driven restaurant serving healthy food everyone can enjoy.

Lupulandia Brewing

No reviews yet

Bienvenidos! Please order at the counter when you're ready. And don't forget your mask.

Curio Bar

No reviews yet

Curio is a bar and restaurant that honors all things unconventional. Located next to The Chapel, the Mission’s most prominent performance venue, the space brings together some of life’s greatest pleasures – well-crafted cocktails, delicious food, and live music. Chef Mario Tolentino’s regional American menu features shareable low country classics, prepared with Californian farm-to-table values. At the heart of Curio is the bar, where seasoned mixologist, Darren Crawford, creates unique, culturally-infused cocktails. The eclectic space draws inspiration from the building’s past as a mortuary, exploring the mysterious themes of life and time.

El Capricho

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston