Project Juice

Curio Bar

Curio is a bar and restaurant that honors all things unconventional. Located next to The Chapel, the Mission’s most prominent performance venue, the space brings together some of life’s greatest pleasures – well-crafted cocktails, delicious food, and live music. Chef Mario Tolentino’s regional American menu features shareable low country classics, prepared with Californian farm-to-table values. At the heart of Curio is the bar, where seasoned mixologist, Darren Crawford, creates unique, culturally-infused cocktails. The eclectic space draws inspiration from the building’s past as a mortuary, exploring the mysterious themes of life and time.

