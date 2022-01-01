Go
PK Coffee Stowe

A NEIGHBORHOOD OASIS FOR CONNECTION, CONVERSATION, WELL CRAFTED FOOD AND EXCEPTIONAL COFFEE

1940 Mountain Road

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Blueberry Muffin$2.50
Cappuccino!
A double shot of espresso with milk of your choice, steamed to have slightly more foam.
Maple Coffee Lemonade
Yes, this really is all one drink.
Cold brew coffee, Vermont maple syrup and lemon lime juice shaken over ice.
Your new favorite.
Hot Latte
A 2 oz double shot of espresso with steamed milk of your choice. Try our house-made almond milk, or add a splash of our homemade syrups! You truly can't go wrong.
Gluten Free Muffin$3.00
Iced Latte
A 2 oz double shot of espresso with milk of your choice over ice. Try our house-made almond milk, or add a splash of our homemade syrups! You truly can't go wrong.
Hot Chai Latte
Stoneleaf Tea House spicy masala chai, steamed milk of your choice.
Not too spicy.
Warm + (very) lightly sweetened.
Cold Brew
Hot Americano
A 2 oz double shot of espresso poured over hot water.
Hot Matcha
Stone Leaf Teahouse stone-ground matcha whisked together with steamed milk of your choice.**Unsweetened**
Location

1940 Mountain Road

Stowe VT

Sunday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
