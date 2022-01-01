Go
PK Coffee

A NEIGHBORHOOD OASIS FOR CONNECTION, CONVERSATION, WELL CRAFTED FOOD AND EXCEPTIONAL COFFEE

40 Foundry Street#4

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Flat White
A warm 6 oz beverage with a double shot and lightly steamed milk of choice.
Cold Brew
House made slow brewed fresh regularly. Rotating roasts from Counter Culture Coffee.
Your taste buds won't be disappointed.
Iced Latte
A 2 oz double shot of espresso with milk of your choice over ice. Try our house-made almond milk, or add a splash of our homemade syrups! You truly can't go wrong.
No Bake Bar$4.50
The perfect boost of energy! Made with cashews, pepitas, raisins, rolled oats, Callebaut dark chocolate, peanut butter, and Champlain Valley honey.
Cappuccino!
The cappuccino is served hot as a double shot of espresso with milk of your choice. This warm beverage has more texture in the milk than a latte, resulting in a foamier top.
Maple Bacon Biscuit$4.00
Back by popular demand. Our maple bacon biscuits are made with North Country bacon, Elmore Mountain flour, and UnTapped maple syrup. Yum!
Hot Latte
A 2 oz double shot of espresso with steamed milk of your choice. Try our house-made almond milk, or add a splash of our homemade syrups! You truly can't go wrong.
Blueberry Muffin$2.50
Hot Chai Latte
Stone Leaf Tea House spicy chai concentrate, lightly sweetened, steamed with milk of your choice.
Cup of Coffee
Your perfect cup of joe, brewed mighty fresh.
Location

Waterbury Village Historic District VT

Sunday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
