Go
Toast

PK Ice House

Come in and enjoy!
Where Texas spirit and PK Vibe Collide

359 N FM 2353

No reviews yet

Popular Items

#10 can Nachos$13.39
A #10 can Layered with chips, refried beans, cheese sauce, choice of beef or chicken, served with lettuce, tomato, salsa, sour cream, and jalapenos on the side
Hailey's Loaded Tator Tots$10.79
Tator Tots topped with cheese sauce, pork butt, bbq sauce, chives
Fish Tacos$12.99
2 Redfish tacos blackend with our house seasoning, lettuce, tomatoes, and garnished with queso fresco, sour cream and an avocado slice. Served with a side of salsa
The Ice House Baker$10.99
A Large 40 count potato stuffed with cheese sauce, pork butt and bbq sauce
Soft Drinks$3.29
Served in a Souvenir cup
Shrimp Tacos$10.99
2 Shrimp tacos blackend with our house seasoning, lettuce, tomatoes, and garnished with queso fresco, sour cream and an avocado slice. Served with a side of salsa
Chicken Tacos$9.99
2 Chicken tacos with cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, and garnished with queso fresco, sour cream and an avocado slice. Served with a side of salsa
Pecos Loaded Potato$5.99
A large 40 count potato stuffed with butter, cheese, sour cream, bacon, chives
Frito Pie$7.99
Taco Burger$7.99
See full menu

Location

359 N FM 2353

Graford TX

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Wildcatter Steakhouse

No reviews yet

Come enjoy our amazing steaks!

PK General Store and Restaurant

No reviews yet

Come on in and "lake it easy"!

The Causeway Bar

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Happy Days Diner

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston