PK at TIPPET RISE
Lunch at Tippet Rise
96 South Grove Creek Rd
Popular Items
Location
96 South Grove Creek Rd
Fishtail MT
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 9:15 pm
|Monday
|9:00 am - 9:15 pm
|Tuesday
|9:00 am - 9:15 pm
|Wednesday
|9:00 am - 9:15 pm
|Thursday
|9:00 am - 9:15 pm
|Friday
|9:00 am - 9:15 pm
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 9:15 pm
Nearby restaurants
Alpine Patio
Come in and enjoy!
Red Lodge Pizza Co.
While we are best known for our pizza, our extensive menu has something for everyone: Great locally raised beef burgers, delightful salads, amazing Montana rolls, and our would famous crazy cookie dessert that the kids will talk about for days!
PREROGATIvE Kitchen
Opening in 2018!
Pollard Hotel
Come in and enjoy!