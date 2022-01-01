Go
Toast

PK at TIPPET RISE

Lunch at Tippet Rise

96 South Grove Creek Rd

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Kates Real Food Bar - mango & coconut (GF)$4.00
Create your kids meal$15.00
PK Curry$12.00
Our house blend Indian style curry, with coconut, tomato and tamarind. Choose your protein, chicken, tofu or shrimp.
No Bake Cookie Company - peanut butter (GF)$4.50
Create your $20 meal$20.00
Nora Tempura Seaweed Chips$4.00
No Bake Cookie Company - chocolate cookie (GF)$4.50
Reign Montana Water$3.00
Ugly Potato Chips (GF)$2.50
Yellowstone Snacks corn nuts (GF)$4.50
See full menu

Location

96 South Grove Creek Rd

Fishtail MT

Sunday9:00 am - 9:15 pm
Monday9:00 am - 9:15 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 9:15 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 9:15 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 9:15 pm
Friday9:00 am - 9:15 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 9:15 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Alpine Patio

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Red Lodge Pizza Co.

No reviews yet

While we are best known for our pizza, our extensive menu has something for everyone: Great locally raised beef burgers, delightful salads, amazing Montana rolls, and our would famous crazy cookie dessert that the kids will talk about for days!

PREROGATIvE Kitchen

No reviews yet

Opening in 2018!

Pollard Hotel

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston