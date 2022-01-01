Go
Toast

PKWY Tavern

Come in and enjoy!

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

2235 Village Walk Dr • $$

Avg 4.2 (341 reviews)

Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Sports
Live Music
Trendy
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

2235 Village Walk Dr

Henderson NV

Sunday12:00 am - 6:59 am, 7:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday12:00 am - 6:59 am, 7:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday12:00 am - 6:59 am, 7:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday12:00 am - 6:59 am, 7:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday12:00 am - 6:59 am, 7:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday12:00 am - 6:59 am, 7:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday12:00 am - 6:59 am, 7:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Pucks Cookies & Treats

No reviews yet

Eat Pucks!

Ritchie McNeely's

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Makai Island Grill

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

SkinnyFATS @ The District

No reviews yet

SkinnyFATS® subverts the traditional idea of quick service food using its experiential vibe, comfortable atmosphere and delicious healthy food with-a-twist cuisine. The SkinnyFATS® restaurant concept was created at a time when the option to choose was as important as the options themselves. The market demanded a restaurant that catered to everyone, from the health conscious to the shamelessly indulgent. Friends and families with different dietary and flavor preferences struggled to find common destinations to enjoy their meals together. SkinnyFATS® was created to solve this problem.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston