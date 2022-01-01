PKWY Tavern
Come in and enjoy!
511 W. Dale Ave
Location
511 W. Dale Ave
Henderson NV
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 12:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 12:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 12:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 12:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 12:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 12:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 12:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Founders Coffee - St. Rose
Come in and enjoy!
Dragon Tiger Noodle Co. - Henderson
Chef Jet's Noodles, Your Way!
The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill
Whether it’s a savory skewer from the grill, a crisp refreshing salad or wrap, a palate-pleasing appetizer, a tender gyro, dessert or more, The Great Greek is a contemporary take on timeless cuisine.
Rise & Shine A Steak & Egg Place
Come in and enjoy!