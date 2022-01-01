Go
Toast

PKWY Tavern

Come in and enjoy!

511 W. Dale Ave

No reviews yet

Location

511 W. Dale Ave

Henderson NV

Sunday7:00 am - 12:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 12:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 12:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 12:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 12:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 12:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 12:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Founders Coffee - St. Rose

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Dragon Tiger Noodle Co. - Henderson

No reviews yet

Chef Jet's Noodles, Your Way!

The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill

No reviews yet

Whether it’s a savory skewer from the grill, a crisp refreshing salad or wrap, a palate-pleasing appetizer, a tender gyro, dessert or more, The Great Greek is a contemporary take on timeless cuisine.

Rise & Shine A Steak & Egg Place

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston