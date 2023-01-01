Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Burritos in Placentia

Placentia restaurants
Placentia restaurants that serve burritos

The Whole Enchilada image

 

The Whole Enchilada - Placentia

106 E Yorba Linda Blvd, Placentia

Avg 4.6 (2524 reviews)
Takeout
WORK BEEF BURRITO$13.89
A Large Flour Tortilla Stuffed with Shredded Beef, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Cheese and Taco Sauce. Topped with Colorado Sauce, Green Onions, Cheese, Sour Cream and Guacamole. Served with Rice or Fruit.
CHICKEN AND BEAN BURRITO$11.99
Loaded with Shredded Chicken, Refried Beans and Topped with Colorado Sauce.Served with Rice or Fruit.
WORK CHICKEN BURRITO$12.99
A Large Flour Tortilla Stuffed with Shredded Chicken, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Cheese and Taco Sauce. Topped with Colorado Sauce, Green Onions, Cheese, Sour Cream and Guacamole. Served with Rice or Fruit.
More about The Whole Enchilada - Placentia
Consumer pic

 

Off the Boat Fish Grill - Placentia

194 Yorba Linda Boulevard, Placentia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Salmon Burrito$9.95
Salmon, Basmati rice, pinto beans, cabbage, cheese, pico de Gallo and Veracruzano Sauce.
With a small chips and salsa
More about Off the Boat Fish Grill - Placentia

