Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Ceviche in
Placentia
/
Placentia
/
Ceviche
Placentia restaurants that serve ceviche
Off the Boat Fish Grill - Placentia
194 Yorba Linda Boulevard, Placentia
No reviews yet
Shrimp Ceviche
$5.95
Served on a tostada
More about Off the Boat Fish Grill - Placentia
FRENCH FRIES
Esther's Taco House
2001 E Orangethorpe Ave, Placentia
Avg 3.6
(442 reviews)
Ceviche Tostadas
$10.00
Shrimp Ceviche
$8.00
More about Esther's Taco House
Browse other tasty dishes in Placentia
Nachos
Sliders
Chicken Fajitas
Cheeseburgers
Fajitas
Chicken Salad
Chicken Enchiladas
Ground Beef Tacos
More near Placentia to explore
Anaheim
Avg 4.4
(111 restaurants)
Orange
Avg 4.4
(73 restaurants)
Fullerton
Avg 4.3
(69 restaurants)
Rowland Heights
Avg 4.1
(32 restaurants)
La Habra
Avg 4.3
(29 restaurants)
Brea
Avg 4.4
(26 restaurants)
Chino Hills
Avg 4.5
(24 restaurants)
Yorba Linda
Avg 4.3
(16 restaurants)
La Mirada
Avg 4.5
(8 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Riverside
Avg 4.1
(108 restaurants)
Los Angeles
Avg 4.4
(1294 restaurants)
Oxnard
Avg 4.4
(38 restaurants)
San Diego
Avg 4.3
(1060 restaurants)
Bakersfield
Avg 4.4
(118 restaurants)
Santa Maria
Avg 4.5
(15 restaurants)
Virginia Beach
Avg 4.4
(203 restaurants)
Atlanta
Avg 4.4
(951 restaurants)
Richmond
Avg 4.5
(302 restaurants)
Birmingham
Avg 4.5
(259 restaurants)
Rochester
Avg 4.4
(113 restaurants)
Pittsburgh
Avg 4.4
(420 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston