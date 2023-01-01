Chicken burritos in Placentia
The Whole Enchilada - Placentia
106 E Yorba Linda Blvd, Placentia
|CHICKEN AND BEAN BURRITO
|$11.99
Loaded with Shredded Chicken, Refried Beans and Topped with Colorado Sauce.Served with Rice or Fruit.
|WORK CHICKEN BURRITO
|$13.89
A Large Flour Tortilla Stuffed with Shredded Chicken, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Cheese and Taco Sauce. Topped with Colorado Sauce, Green Onions, Cheese, Sour Cream and Guacamole. Served with Rice or Fruit.