Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken burritos in Placentia

Go
Placentia restaurants
Toast

Placentia restaurants that serve chicken burritos

The Whole Enchilada image

 

The Whole Enchilada - Placentia

106 E Yorba Linda Blvd, Placentia

Avg 4.6 (2524 reviews)
Takeout
CHICKEN AND BEAN BURRITO$11.99
Loaded with Shredded Chicken, Refried Beans and Topped with Colorado Sauce.Served with Rice or Fruit.
WORK CHICKEN BURRITO$13.89
A Large Flour Tortilla Stuffed with Shredded Chicken, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Cheese and Taco Sauce. Topped with Colorado Sauce, Green Onions, Cheese, Sour Cream and Guacamole. Served with Rice or Fruit.
More about The Whole Enchilada - Placentia
Esther's Taco House image

FRENCH FRIES

Esther's Taco House

2001 E Orangethorpe Ave, Placentia

Avg 3.6 (442 reviews)
Takeout
Fajita Chicken Burrito$13.25
More about Esther's Taco House

Browse other tasty dishes in Placentia

Sliders

Quesadillas

Caesar Salad

Salmon

Flautas

Fish Tacos

Chicken Pizza

Chicken Fajitas

Map

More near Placentia to explore

Anaheim

Avg 4.4 (81 restaurants)

Orange

Avg 4.4 (59 restaurants)

Fullerton

Avg 4.2 (55 restaurants)

Rowland Heights

Avg 4.1 (29 restaurants)

La Habra

Avg 4.3 (24 restaurants)

Brea

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

Chino Hills

Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)

Yorba Linda

Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)

La Mirada

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (77 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (1008 restaurants)

Oxnard

Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (851 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (76 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (164 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (708 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.5 (283 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (202 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (72 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (312 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston