Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Chicken nuggets in
Placentia
/
Placentia
/
Chicken Nuggets
Placentia restaurants that serve chicken nuggets
FRENCH FRIES
Esther's Taco House
2001 E Orangethorpe Ave, Placentia
Avg 3.6
(442 reviews)
Chicken Nuggets w/Fries
$6.50
More about Esther's Taco House
Craft Burgers Co. - 1450 N KRAEMER BLVD
1450 N KRAEMER BLVD, PLACENTIA
No reviews yet
CHICKEN NUGGETS
$9.50
More about Craft Burgers Co. - 1450 N KRAEMER BLVD
Browse other tasty dishes in Placentia
Tamales
Chicken Tenders
Chimichangas
Sliders
Grilled Chicken
Tacos
Taquitos
Chicken Pizza
More near Placentia to explore
Anaheim
Avg 4.4
(87 restaurants)
Orange
Avg 4.4
(65 restaurants)
Fullerton
Avg 4.2
(58 restaurants)
Rowland Heights
Avg 4.1
(32 restaurants)
La Habra
Avg 4.3
(25 restaurants)
Brea
Avg 4.4
(23 restaurants)
Chino Hills
Avg 4.5
(20 restaurants)
Yorba Linda
Avg 4.2
(12 restaurants)
La Mirada
Avg 4.4
(8 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Riverside
Avg 4.1
(83 restaurants)
Los Angeles
Avg 4.4
(1077 restaurants)
Oxnard
Avg 4.4
(28 restaurants)
San Diego
Avg 4.3
(911 restaurants)
Bakersfield
Avg 4.4
(80 restaurants)
Santa Maria
Avg 4.5
(12 restaurants)
Virginia Beach
Avg 4.4
(171 restaurants)
Atlanta
Avg 4.4
(780 restaurants)
Richmond
Avg 4.5
(297 restaurants)
Birmingham
Avg 4.5
(220 restaurants)
Rochester
Avg 4.4
(86 restaurants)
Pittsburgh
Avg 4.4
(336 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston